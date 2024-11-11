A Nigerian lady said when she was a child, she had promised her parents she would take them abroad

She was able to fulfil that promise in 2024 as she took her mother and father to the United Kingdom

She made a post showing herself and her parents at Arsenal's Emirate Stadium having quality time

A Nigerian lady said she is happy that she was able to take her parents abroad.

The lady said when she was a child, she promised her parents that one day, she would take them abroad.

The lady took her parents to see Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. Photo credit: TikTok/Half Heart.

In a photo post she made on TikTok, Half Heart said she has been able to fulfil the promise she made.

She said she was glad that the promises she made to her parents came to pass.

The photos he posted showed them at the Arsenal's Emirate Stadium in the UK.

Her words:

"Remember as child when you promise to take your parents to London. It will happen o just put your trust in God."

Reactions as lady takes her parents abroad

@CAKES,BANANA BREAD,IN IBADAN said:

"With the help of God. I will fulfill mine ijn."

@ANIKEOLAGBANGBA said:

"I didn't promise but said it in my mind."

@atabor28 said:

"God will help me to fulfill mine."

@Abebi Ade said:

"I promise them and I will fulfill it by the grace of God."

@abikee83 said:

"God I want to be fulfilled as well."

@oluwadamilolaadet said:

"Yes oo I’m yet to be there sha the time will come sha."

@Lorahnuel_ said:

"I know God answers prayers."

@TONY Dollar said:

"Wow so fantastic I’m proud of you."

@microblading and tat in ib said:

"Wow I will take them abroad and build them mansion too insha Allah rahmon. More blessings sis."

Man laments loneliness in the UK

A Nigerian student who relocated to the UK for university studies said he is missing his family back home.

The man lamented loneliness and mentioned that the person he missed the most was his twin brother.

Other than loneliness and difficulty in making friends in the UK, the man said everything was fine over there.

