A medical doctor has shared a video listing some of the implications of having affairs with multiple partners

The doctor was reacting to the leaked videos involving Equatorial Guinea official Baltasar Ebang Engonga

He said he wonders about the kind of skills and strength Baltasar Engonga has for him to have handled a lot of women

A medical doctor has listed some of the implications of Baltasar Engonga's alleged action.

The man said having multiple partners and sleeping with them has a lot of medical implications.

The doctor said having multiple partners could lead to diseases. Photo credit: Facebook/Doctor Maxillo and Baltasar Engonga.

According to Doctor Maxillo, one of the implications of sleeping with multiple women is sexually transmitted infections.

He said Baltasar's alleged action of sleeping with plenty of women also has emotional implications now that it has become public knowledge.

Doctor Maxillo said he was in awe of Baltasar as he wondered about the kind of skills he possesses.

His words

"I kind of wonder the kind of strength that this man has and the skill for these women to be running for this man.

"Multiple partners is a risk factor for sexually transmitted diseases. If their husbands know about this, there is going to be problems at home. And the psychological impact on these men is going to be very high."

Who are the women Baltasar Engonga slept with?

One interesting thing about Engonga's story is the type of women he reportedly liked or who fell for him.

According to media reports, he allegedly had bedroom actions with the wives of prominent people, including ministers and other top government officials.

His bevvy of women also allegedly includes his brother’s wife, his cousin, the sister of the president of Equatorial Guinea, the director general of police’s wife, and about 20 of the country’s

Equatorial Guinea government takes action

Meanwhile, the government of Equatorial Guinea has taken swift action by suspending all officials implicated in a scandal involving over 400 sex tapes.

Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue emphasized a zero-tolerance approach to behaviour undermining public trust.

The scandal, involving high-ranking civil servant Baltasar Ebang Engonga, has prompted an urgent response to restore integrity.

