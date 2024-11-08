A Nigerian mum has shared a pattern she noticed among most men who commented on the trending leaked tapes of Equatorial Guinea's dismissed ex-official Baltasar Engonga

She said men forgive themselves for sleeping with other men's wives and put the blame on the married woman involved

The Nigerian mum's observation concerning the Baltasar Engonga scandal has sparked a debate online

Reacting to the Baltasar Engonga scandal rocking Equatorial Guinea, a Nigerian mum, Ada Ujaligwa, has pointed out something she noticed about most men's reaction to the issue.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, November 7, Ada Ujaligwa said that Baltasar reportedly slept with 400 women who are wives of his fellow men and recorded them.

Ada Ujaligwa said men forgive themselves for sleeping with other men's wives. Photo Credit: Ada Ujaligwa, Engonga Baltasar

Source: Facebook

Ada Ujaligwa said that yet most men blame the women involved in the scandal. She claimed no man has called out Baltasar for not keeping away from people's wives.

She added that most men instead hail him as a legend for sleeping with other people's wives.

Doing a comparison, she claimed that men forgive themselves for sleeping with other men's wives, while women kill themselves when the reverse is the case. Ada Ujaligwa's Facebook post read:

"A man slept with 400 women who are wives of his fellow men and records it, yet most men are not tearing him apart and calling him a home breaker…. Instead they blame the women he slept with…. Wow!

"If na woman wey sleep with 400 married men, women would have ly nch ed her by now as a serial home wrecker and men would have sl u t $ham£d her to no end …. Because she should know better and keep away from married men

"But no man is calling out Ebang for not knowing better and keeping away from other men’s wives …. Is that not a betrayal of the brotherhood?

"Yet most men called him a LEGEND📌📌📌📌📌…. Hailing him for sleeping with the wives of their fellow men 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.

"Men forgive themselves for sleeping with other men’s wives instead they hold the married women he slept with responsible for sleeping with him.

"But women k1ll themselves for sleeping with other women’s husbands and they forgive the married men who slept with her.

"Are you seeing the pattern?

"Very interesting observation."

People react to Ada Ujaligwa's post

Anyanwu Kevin said:

"Ada Ujaligwa they women took advantage of the man. Thank God he recorded it, if not the reverse would have been the case and they whole world would have believed them that they man took advantage of those women because of his office."

Elesiro Confidence Ugochi said:

"Normally life is not fair on judging the female folks."

Manuel Davids said:

"How is he to be blamed....why dont you just tell the realistic thing....a Man can never FORCE a married woman into having sex with her...if she stands by her NO is NO.. except if he ra.pes her which will send him to Jail...But fact is A cheating woman will always not resist Sex, especially when she is an Infidel."

Nnoromofoh Mercy said:

"I was shocked seeing their comments calling him a legend 😳😳Omo eehh."

NKWO TV said:

"The man cheated only on one woman... But 400 women cheated on their husbands."

Tokunbo Kaya said:

"How can 400 women invade and mesmerized an innocent man and you people are blaming him?

"How do you know one of them did not cast a spell on him. The mental torture they put that man through. The trauma he must be going through!

"That man can never be the same again and everyone is on him...

"Haba!"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had shared some intriguing things he noticed about Baltasar's leaked tapes.

Mum cautions against watching Baltasar's leaked tapes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mum had shared why people should not watch any of the leaked Baltasar videos.

Ada Ujaligwa said in a Facebook post that people should stop seeking to watch things that would defile their hearts and souls.

Ada Ujaligwa stated that the eyes are the window to one's soul, and as such, one has to guard them. Her statement on the Baltasar scandal went viral and sparked mixed reactions on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng