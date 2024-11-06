A Nigerian student who relocated to the UK for university studies said he is missing his family back home

The man lamented loneliness and mentioned that the person he missed the most was his twin brother

Other than loneliness and difficulty in making friends in the UK, the man said everything was fine over there

A Nigerian student studying in the UK has come online to lament that he is lonely.

The student said he is missing his family members who live back home in Nigeria.

According to N. Somto, every other thing about the UK was good, just that he is lonely and finds it hard to make new friends.

The person he misses most is his twin brother, who is in Nigeria at the moment.

Somto said he has never been physically separated from his twin brother since they were born.

He said he had no option than to always go to the gym where he calls his place of happiness.

He said:

"I'll say it's not been easy. Having to move here at all alone at 22 without family really suc.ks. The international student job market is really hard. I have to work very hard on my shifts to make money to pay my bilis and sustain myself. It's also very lonely and gets depressing at times, especially at night. I have no friends because I find it hard to trust people here so I am often alone, or at the gym (my happy place indeed). I really miss my family especially especially my twin brother (whom I've never been physically separated from all my life) and mum. School pressure is also beginning to take a toll on my mental health too and the thought of having to spend holidays and birthdays alone without family really makes me feel sad. I feel hurt that I cannot go and see them when I want. I wish things were different."

Reactions as man living in UK laments loneliness

@love said:

"Oya come back house."

@Ayomiposi_mikun

"Same story but none of una gree comeback."

@bekeem said:

"Who you wan make e read that long thing when I neva chop? Why you no write am small small?."

