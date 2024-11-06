A man has claimed he knows the meaning of Baltasar Engonga's name and he has shared it online

The man claimed the meaning of Baltasar Engonga's name was the reason for his alleged bad behaviour involving several women

His peculiar interpretation of the name "Baltasar Ebang Engonga" is attracting multiple reactions on social media

A man has claimed he knows the meaning of Baltasar Ebang Engonga's name.

He claimed the meaning of the name may be the reason for Equatorial Guinea's official's alleged bad behaviour.

The man claimed the meaning of Baltasar's name had something to do with the alleged behaviour. Photo credit: Facebook/Baltasar Engonga.

Source: Facebook

In a post he made on Facebook, the man, Onyinkwa Onyakundi, said Baltasar's name has something to do with his escapades.

He gave his explanation of the name "Baltasar":

"The biblical meaning of the name 'Baltasar' is 'Baal protect the KING'. The key word here being 'King'. And as you wonder what King is referred to here, that Baal is supposed to protect, the word 'wise' quickly comes to mind, leaving no doubt that the King in question is King Solomon, the wisest character in the whole Bible.

"Now, class, what do we know King Solomon for, besides wisdom? You guessed right. The guy had 700 wives, and 300 concubines! And so, at 400 plus confirmed and recorded cases, Baltasar Ebang Engonga's polygamy and bed hopping exploits far surpass those of the likes of King Mswati, Akuku Danger and others of similar calibre, and are on the realms of King Solomon of the Bible."

Moving on, Onyinkwa satirised that the name "Ebang" also has something to do with the videos.

He said:

"The name 'Ebang' is derived from the verb 'Bang' which is slang for 'you know what' and because he was going round 'banging' every female human he came across, it is clear that his parents had great foresight and were proactive to name him 'Ebang'."

Checks online show that Onyinkwa's interpretation of the meaning of Baltasar is close.

According to The Bump website, Baltasar means:

“Bel protect the king,” this name has Hebrew origins and has various biblical connections. Bel, meaning “lord” or “master,” comes from the Mesopotamian religions Assyria, Akkad, and Babylonia but refers to various gods or worshipped entities. Balthazar was also the name of one of the Three Wise Men."

See some reactions to the post below:

Kariuki Wa Maina said:

"That guy did alot of Justice to alot of Women.I never saw any resisting & they enjoyed the ride."

Bev Jabu said:

"His parents are to blame... those names gave him his character."

Six things to know about Baltasar Engonga

Baltasar Ebang Engonga's name became the number one trending topic on Google search after his bedroom prowess was made public.

Like a farmer on a mission, Baltasar, who is from Equatorial Guinea, reportedly went around "sowing seeds in other people's farms".

Social media has been agog with stories of how he was able to 'charm' many wives of prominent people and had affairs with them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng