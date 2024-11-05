As Baltasar Ebang Engonga continues to trend on social media and on the internet, a lawyer has issued her opinion

The lawyer, Awele Ideal, raised some seven questions for Baltasar who allegedly had an affair with the wives of prominent people

Awele said Baltasar has some questions to answer as it relates to the over 400 videos discovered in his possession in Equatorial Guinea

A Nigerian lady has reacted to Baltasar Engonga's videos after he allegedly had an affair with the wives of prominent persons.

Baltasar Engonga's videos became a trending topic, and it has attracted the attention of lawyer, Awele Ideal, who raised seven questions.

Baltasar allegedly had affairs with many women. Photo credit: Facebook/Baltasar Engonga.

Source: Facebook

Awele said it is not good if a man is unable to control himself and goes on the rampage with illicit affairs.

"A man who cannot control his urges is nothing else than a puppet of his own feelings and slave of his own brain. He is someone's father and a politician in his country. So many questions are running through my head, like:

"How did he manage to record 460 videos with different women, without anyone finding out? Which diseases is he spreading? As a father to 6 kids, it shows that he doesn’t lack se..x at home. So why is he a randy? Is the marriage between him and his wife an “open marriage”? Why does he keep video records of this activities with these woman? Does he blackmail them with it? Who released the videos? Who made it go viral? Why did he not consider his family, especially his wife and kids before bring such everlasting to them knowing that Internet never forgets. As a Politician, what defense does he have?"

Equatorial Guinea government takes action

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the government of Equatorial Guinea has taken swift action by suspending all officials implicated in a scandal involving over 400 sex tapes.

Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue emphasized a zero-tolerance approach to behaviour undermining public trust.

The scandal, involving high-ranking civil servant Baltasar Ebang Engonga, has prompted an urgent response to restore integrity.

Source: Legit.ng