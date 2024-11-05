A Nigerian student narrated her academic journey from the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology to Bowen University

The student said her journey started when she decided to switch from chemistry to computer science instead

She has now succeeded in bagging a degree in computer science from Bown University after completing her studies

A young lady is now a university graduate, and she has come online to share the good news.

The student said the journey was not an easy one, but she was able to overcome it through resilience.

In a post, Mofe Billions said she started her educational journey at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso.

However, along the line, she made a switch to Bowen University, where she also changed her course.

At LAUTECH, Mofe was studying chemistry but she switched to computer science when she got to Bowen University.

She has now graduated with a degree. She said:

"In 2020, I took a huge leap-switching from Chemistry to Computer Science, starting university from scratch. It wasn't easy leaving my third year behind and adjusting to a new school, but today, I graduated with a BSc in Computer Science! Along the way, I grew in ways I never expected-running for Welfare Director of NACOS (Bowen Chapter) and leading the welfare team for Bowen Tech Week '24. What started as a degree turned into a journey of faith, growth, and amazing connections. Grateful to everyone who supported me. On to the next chapter!"

Reactions as lady bags degree from Bowen University

@Bookies said:

"Omoh, Walai I hail you cause me I no believe say I fit finish for this course ooo, and I don Dey 400l. This course is too hard mehn, and those lecturers do not get joy from this LAUTECH. Congrats dear."

@BEEGOLD CONFECTIONARIES said:

"You ran away from LAUTECh. Congratulations dear."

LAUTECh graduate sends his CV to Elon Musk

A Nigerian man who recently graduated from the Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso is looking for a job.

The man who studied computer science at LAUTECH updated his CV and sent it to billionaire Elon Musk, owner of Tesla and Starlink.

According to the man, he would want to join SpaceX, the space exploration company owned by Musk.

