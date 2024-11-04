A Nigerian lady has come online to celebrate her win after successfully becoming a medical doctor

The lady graduated from the University of Jos, Plateau state where she bagged her MBBS degree in medicine

She said although she did not graduate with distinction or any special honours, she was proud to have become a doctor

A Nigerian lady shared a post to celebrate after she graduated from the University of Jos.

The lady bagged her MBBS and she made a post to notify netizens that she is now a medical doctor.

The lady graduated from the University of Jos. Photo credit: TikTok/@phoebs_henry.

Source: Twitter

In her post, Phoebs Henry said that though she did not graduate with distinction, she was proud of becoming a doctor.

She wrote on X:

"I wasn’t best in any course and didn’t have any distinction, but introducing Dr Henry Phoebe Onyinyeoma (MBBS UNIJOS)."

Her inspiring post drew the attention of many social media users who congratulated her.

See the post below:

Reactions as lady graduates from UNIJOS

@IfeDada2 said:

"Congratulations babes! I’m so proud of you!"

@adekunlesalau10 said:

"There's an award you shared with probably 99% of your class ....Best in surviving med school and that's enough. Took you more than half a decade to earn it. Forget the 1% and celebrate yourself unapologetically. Congratulations, Dr Phoebe."

@LarreyDaCryp said:

"It's not always about the distinctions, it's about achieving the set goal and you achieved it. Congratulations Doc. You made it."

@Chimeriri_Kay said:

"You are brilliant enough to have passed all required courses. I'm sure you know 1 or 2 course mates who couldn't make it this far. Congratulations Dr. Phoebe."

@santaluceya said:

"You didn’t have to be the best. You passed preclinical sand clinical. For that you deserve all your flowers. Congratulations DR HENRY. Hope you become one of the best doctors out there."

Lady graduates with a degree in engineering

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady graduated with a semester GPA of 5.0 after recording straight A's in all her university courses.

The lady, Ifeoluwa Ajetumobi, studied engineering, and she cleared all final year courses, including her project, with distinctions.

Ifeoluwa said her mother was overwhelmed with joy when she saw her excellent academic performance in school.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng