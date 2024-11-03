A Nigerian lady, new to the United States, has shared a scary incident that happened while she was cooking jollof rice

Her jollof rice food triggered the smoke detector and made a noise so loud that her neighbours came out of their houses

She shared a short clip showing when the United States Fire Department officials responded to the incident in less than five minutes

A Nigerian lady in the United States, Fola, caused a commotion in her area after her jollof rice cooking set off her room's smoke detector.

Recounting the incident on TikTok, Fola said she was scared when the detector went off and tried to turn it off to no avail.

Fola's jollof rice triggered her room's smoke detector.

Fola further said the detector's noise was so loud that her neighbours came out to see if all was well.

Eventually, the US Fire Department officials showed up less than five minutes after the smoke detector went off. Fola wrote:

"Omo! When the smoke detector in my room went off i was scared af! I tried switching it off but couldn’t. The noise was so loud other neighbors came out of their room to check if everything was okay. Unknown to me, the fire department got alerted immediately it went off and were already on their way."

She shared a short clip of the US fire department officials at her apartment. Words layered on her clip read:

"A week in the USA you were cooking jollof rice and triggered the smoke detector. Unknown to you, the fire department got notified immediately the detector went off and came over to your apartment in less than 5mins."

Watch her video below:

Internet users react

Sunshine 💗 said:

"My mom got a job in a different state she was frying her stew and triggered the smoke alarm in a hotel that you’re not supposed to cook in."

ViewsOfAdeju1 said:

"The alarm is triggered by both the smoke and heat, so if you want it to go off faster, uou open all the vents and doors in your house."

Damilola said:

"Please this happened while my mum was cooking ofada in my cousin’s house and we were home alone."

Adeola ❤️ said:

"U go explain tire."

Ajoke said:

"Happened to to me in dubai😂 I was just bleaching palm oil o, the next minute security was already at my door."

Meenah🦋🦋 said:

"I use anything to blow out the smoke the alarm goes off immediately, I refuse to be embarrassed."

Lioness♌️ said:

"Welcome to America 😂😂😂😂. Our Nigerian cooking can always disgrace us by triggering smoke detector. My everyday life."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the federal government had announced a date to begin recruitment into the fire service.

Kano Fire Service rescues man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Kano State Fire Service had rescued a man.

The man, identified simply as Saifullah Rabiu, was saved by the fire service when he was about to hang himself from a tree. As reported by Daily Trust, the said man wrote a su.icide note, stating that his action was caused by a debt of N2 million owed while acquiring a foreign visa.

Reacting, the state's Fire Service Spokesman, Saminu Abdullahi, confirmed the development to newsmen in a statement. Abdullahi noted that Rabiu revealed in his su.icide note how the creditor’s embarrassment drove him to consider su.icide.

