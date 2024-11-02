A young lady's heart was filled with happiness after her hen laid its first egg on Wednesday, October 30

Excited, the young lady took to social media platform X to announce the development and celebrate her chicken

While people reacted to her hen's egg delivery, the name of the chicken caught many netizens' attention

A lady has celebrated her hen for laying its first egg.

The overjoyed lady, @Chiefkhueef, shared her hen's egg delivery on X and urged netizens to celebrate with her.

She said her hen laid an egg. Photo Credit: FG trade, X/@Chiefkhueef

@Chiefkhueef's hen is named Rihanna. Sharing a picture of her hen and its egg, she wrote:

"Rihanna laid her first egg today.

"Ya'll make some noiseeee."

Her tweet gained huge traction, amassing 9k likes and over 200 comments at the time of this report.

See her tweet below:

Netizens react to her hen's first egg

@Mr_beava said:

"Frame 2 😂 why is she so happy? Kwani the doctor had said she could never lay eggs 😂."

@Yvonnescarlet said:

"Ooh!! Mama mama ,I just laid my own egg🥚in central poultry,in front of a big whole crown ahhhhh,oooooh oooo...rampampampa rampampampa."

@Charity_hisani said:

"She actually smile on the second pic😁. She's proud of herself and that's enough 😌."

@derrickCondrad said:

"Then the body count of the hen is more than that of the owner."

@MajidHuncho said:

"The only difference is this one never dated Chris Brown."

@OsitaAmakeze said:

"Ri gịnị?

"Well, congratulations. Rihanna & Egg are doing well."

@qenstopme said:

"Umemnyang'anya her first egg and shes smiling in frame 2. no wonder "chicken head" is a nasty insult."

@IntrepidKomen said:

"Frame two Rihanna anakaa eggcited sana. 😂

"(Cringing from the pun)😑."

