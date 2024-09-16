A Nigerian man could not keep calm as he visited a filling station to fuel his car tank with N80,000

The frustrated man lamented that despite spending such an amount, his Lexus car could not get a filled tank

Many Nigerians who watched his video spoke about how Nigerians have been suffering since the increase in fuel price

Following the increase in pump price, a Nigerian man who went to buy fuel for his Lexus car cried out after spending N80,000 to fill his tank.

As the fuel metre read, the man kept shouting that his tank was yet to fill up. He could not stop screaming.

The fuel metre read as the man shouted.

Price of fuel per litre

The man announced to everybody at thefilling station how much he had spent.

At a point in the video shared by @lindaikejiblogofficial, he showed the car the fuel was being sold into. Many Nigerians could relate with his situation.

monique__one said:

"We only complain online and nothing more. When we are ready to take back our country, it will show."

kaymaster__ said:

"Where you take see money to buy full tank."

ebonysukuma said:

"Now you don let them know say people still Dey fit buy 80k fuel…tomorrow they to increase am again."

iam_olushola1224 said:

"My brother, just plan journey daily, no be everywhere you go drive go this period."

uzzieamaka said:

"Really sad and depressing that to put fuel in the car is now a burden."

joyce_linda_01 said:

"All I can say is 'Omooor'."

uuchenna_collins said:

"After all this 2027 if them share rice again the mumu among us go still vote for APC again."

iyanshawty said:

"You carry 80k by fuel for car. PRESIDENT GENERAL AMONG THE NATION."

Driver bought cheap fuel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a driver who converted his car to run with Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) is now enjoying cheap fuel.

The man no longer runs his car with premium motor spirit but has installed a cylinder for CNG. Recall that the federal government ordered all filling stations nationwide to begin selling CNG.

