Lady And Her Friend Enters Keke That Has 'Television', Video Trends on TikTok
- A Nigerian lady and her friend boarded a tricycle popularly called Keke but they saw that the vehicle was a bit different
- In a video they posted on TikTok, they showed how the Keke owner hung 'TV' in it for the enjoyment of the passengers
- Many social media users who saw the Keke praised the driver for trying to make his passengers comfortable
A Nigerian man who owns a tricycle designed it and put a small tablet as if it is a TV.
In a video, the 'TV' was playing for the man's passengers who sat at the back of the keke.
A lady, @betty_hersel, and her friend had boarded the Keke but could not help but notice the mini television.
The video shows that it was playing and giving them entertainment as they were going.
The short clip caught the attention of netizens with many of them laughing while others praised the keke owner.
Watch the video below:
Reactions as lady shares video of Keke
@NORMZY (OMOTAYO) said:
"What is I and my friend me and my friend ahh."
@IYANUOLUWA said:
"The one I enter yesterday night get tv and fan."
@Celestina said:
"This is common naw... infact I no dey like enter bus or Keke wey no get am."
@AYOOLA said:
"Dey con still dey play zino song. I got give the man my last card Wallahi."
@Devin said:
"Mine had doors and an A/C. Don't how the guy did it but he did."
@OLA said:
"The one I enter today get AC."
@omoyinolowa555 said:
"Una just confuse for this comment section it's me with my friend since una no wan hear correct one."
@Tara said:
"I enter the same tricycle early this year too."
@Dee frosh said:
"Thank God you guys finally watch a tv."
Man puts fan inside bus
Meanwhile, a bus driver went to a great length to care for himself so that he would enjoy himself while doing his job.
The driver put a fan inside the bus so that he will be receiving fresh air as he drives around the town.
The problem is that some passengers have with his innovation is that he is the only one who enjoys the fan above his head.
Source: Legit.ng
