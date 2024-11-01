A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the moment she and her mother joined Davido's trending challenge

In a video, the duo danced to Davido's song 'Dodo' uniformly and captured the attention of netizens

Social media users did not hesitate to shower accolades on the duo, especially the mother for her dancing skill

A mother-daughter dance has taken the internet by storm with their synchronised dance routine to Davido's hit song "Dodo".

The captivating video showed their unity and energy as they vibed to the song with perfect moves.

Mother and daughter dance to Davido's song Photo credit: @ammyjoy145/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mother and daughter jump on Davido's challenge

Posted by @ammyjoy145 on TikTok, the clip captured the duo's flawless dance moves, earning massive admiration.

"Davido see wetin you do me and my mama," the video's caption read.

Netizens praised the mother's impressive dancing skills, with many expressing admiration for her youthful strength.

The duo's chemistry and coordination stole the show, leaving netizens gushing over the strength of their bond.

Reactions trail mother-daughter dance

The intriguing TikTok video sparked sparked lovely comments from users.

@Mr.Tim said:

"Make I save this video go show my mama. No be every time she go dey show me my mates."

@NAKDTV001 stated:

"Make I save this video go show my mama too, nor be everytime she go dey show me my mates."

@Mrr Daniel said:

"May ur mom live long amen. And for wizkid, e no go better for wizkid and him fans."

@Zubbyblaq said:

"Great Nigerian students your house rent remain 1 month and 29 days."

@Juliet said:

"See as people dey vibe with their mama. En reach my turn, my own go lie down for grave."

@Mom and Bryan forever said:

"Where una dey for see this kind mama wey get energy like this. My own no sabi pass anything wey concern church."

@KITCHEN QUEEN said:

"Abeg shift make I dey see only mommy you nor even Sabi dance sef. I will like to see more of mommy's move."

@user9974073150818 said:

"Mummy u are too much, God bless you for putting laughter upon her. More grace to u."

@mamarwiririza added:

"Hey I'm from Rwanda I give directly my follow and my like because your mom is beautiful like my Mom."

@Amarachi commented:

"Make I save this video go show my mama no be everytime she go dey show me my mates."

Watch the video below:

Visually impaired students join Dodo challenge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of some visually impaired students partaking in the trending Dodo challenge sparked mixed reactions online.

In the video, the three students were seen dancing in their uniforms without missing any dance step.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng