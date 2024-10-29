A Nigerian lady who is a teacher in the UK has impressed netizens because of the method she used to deliver a lesson

The lady was eating a snack popular called 'chin chin' in Nigeria and she used it to deliver a lesson to the kids

She taught the children what the snack is called in Nigeria and also told them how it sounds as she chewed

A Nigerian lady working as a teacher abroad impressed netizens due to how she does her job.

The lady was spotted in a video teaching her pupils through a funny method.

The Nigerian teacher uses funny methods to teach. Photo credit: TikTok/@tishaa_uk1.

In the video she shared, @tishaa_uk1, was seen eating a snack popularly called 'chin chin.'

She asked the children if they knew what they were eating and they told her it was snacks.

She told them it was called 'chin chin' and the Oyinbo children attempted to pronounce it.

The teacher also told the children the chin chin sounded crunchy in the ears.

The video is captioned:

"When your teacher is Nigerian and she puts Nigerian chi chin into the curriculum."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a teacher who works in the UK

@stinky feet said:

"You have won "Teacher of the year" award."

@KB said:

"I want my daughter in your class!"

@bimbola said:

"That’s chinchin that can be made into ice cream with the “krisch” sound."

@rennie said:

"I want to be a Tisha ooo."

@TheMoks said:

"What a beautiful curriculum."

@Hazak Homes said:

"No be small curriculum addition be this o."

@wendymagnifique said:

"These children are going through a lot."

@SimplyyOge said:

"Really nice way to teach the word “crunch."

@Tils said:

"Please I need a teacher like this."

@Adedoyin Adeyemo said:

"The learning and fun. it's a crunch!"

Lady relocates to Lagos to work as a teacher

Meanwhile, a lady said she had been thinking of moving elsewhere to work as a teacher, and she decided to make the move in 2024.

The lady said she is from the United States of America but decided that Africa was where she would live and work.

She has packed her bags and moved to Nigeria, where she now lives and works as a teacher in Lagos state.

