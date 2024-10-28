A lady who is blessed with exceptional beauty came online to show off her twin sister who is equally very beautiful

The lady praised herself, saying she is a beautiful woman but acknowledged that her sister is more beautiful

When people saw her twin sister, they agreed with her and praised both of them as nicely created by God

Two ladies who are twins gained thousands of video views on TikTok because of their beauty.

One of the twins who was the first to appear in the video looked exceptionally cute.

The lady said her sister is more beautiful. Photo credit: TikTok/@shibvack.

Source: TikTok

In the 12 seconds video posted by @shibvack, people think she is beautiful but her sister is actually more beautiful than she is.

Her twin sister also appeared in the video and social media users agreed that they are both blessed with jaw-dropping beauty.

The video has since gone viral, receiving 365 comments and over 15.9k likes on TikTok alone.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of twin sisters

@blackdiamond said:

"She's your twin, what's the difference?"

@Khalzyguru said:

"Una dey confuse person, which one I go chose like this... well I'm a Muslim, both would do."

@chikammannamdi said:

"I no really blame Solomon."

@TheexperienceDr said:

"You are both cute with beautiful smiles."

@Oluwasemilore Ajilore said:

"Please where did you make your hair."

@Nathaniel bukola said:

"Chocolate and caramel plus beauty uweeeee."

@coldplay_111 said:

"Una beautiful but if you see my babe Omo na Goddess."

@Kiki said:

"Hey I'm also a twin."

@Sad thug said:

"I fit marry una two."

@Foli said:

"Abeg no one fine pass.. una two beautiful."

@favourite said:

"You guys look so cute, you just gained a new follower."

@Adysk1n__animations said:

"I am twin too but my twin is a female."

Woman welcomes twins thrice

After 17 years of delay, a woman welcomed six children within four years, giving birth to twins thrice.

The woman first gave birth to a child, and after that, she and her husband found it hard to welcome other children.

Netizens joined the couple to celebrate as they dropped congratulatory messages in the comment section.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng