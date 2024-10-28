A Nigerian lady has shared a lovely video showing the wedding of a 56-year-old Nigerian woman

In the video, the beautiful woman was seen rocking her wedding gown in the presence of family and friends

Social media users who came across the video in the TikTok app did not hesitate to send congratulatory messages

A heartwarming video has surfaced online showing the wedding celebration of a 56-year-old Nigerian woman, proving that love knows no age bounds.

The lovely clip captured the bride's radiant joy as she exchanged vows surrounded by loved ones.

Shared by @chibestvictoria on TikTok, the clip showed the elegant bride dressed in her wedding gown, basking in the warmth of family and friends.

Viewers who stumbled upon the video were quick to offer heartfelt congratulatory messages, praising the beauty of love.

"Wedding at age of 56 years," the video's caption read.

Reactions as 56-year-old woman weds

As the video spread, many users on TikTok reflected on the beauty of finding love when it seemed all hope was already lost.

@ella said:

"Congrats but are they newly married or wedding anniversary."

@Funder said:

"Congrats who no marry for young age go do am for old age."

@Nov 21 commented:

"Congratulations love I tap on behalf of my mom. She will be celebrated in Jesus name Amen."

@MI said:

"Omo nor be this kind of business person go tap. Anyway congratulations."

@Chidinma said:

"Congratulations happy marriage life."

@@bigmummy said:

"May God bless their marriage going forward in Jesus name. Any time one starts, is the morning."

@Davido Wife said:

"Ahhh. I still dey talk the other one I see last week una don come again congratulations tho."

@user8148235447032 added:

"Me and my wife dey d same comment section oh God why."

Elderly woman ties knot with lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an elderly Nigerian woman made waves on social media after hitching up with the love of her life.

A video showed the moment the beautiful woman tied the knot traditionally with her lover who also looked elderly.

