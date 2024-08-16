A Nigerian man has constructed a small car from scratch and the mini vehicle can move like a normal car

The man built the car at the age of 25 and he said he spent N300,000 to build the vehicle which has three wheels

The man said has driven the car from Taraba state to Abuja for an exhibition at the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology

A Nigerian man who has technical talent said he built a car from scratch and the vehicle can move.

In fact, the man, Mark Titus had successfully driven the car from Taraba state to Abuja in 2021.

The man said he spent N300,000 to build the car. Photo credit: Facebook/Lucky Udu.

Source: Facebook

Mark said he had gone to Abuja for an exhibition at the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology.

According to Mark, he was able to build the car with the sum of N300,000. The car has three wheels only.

His story was shared on Facebook by the roving storyteller Lucky Udu, who met Mark in Taraba state.

Mark said he had not received any support from people to enable him to make the car better.

He said if given the needed assistance, he could make more of the mini vehicle and also make it better.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian man builds a car

Suc Cess said:

"Which kind car be this? Biko it looks like 19th-century stuff. We have by pass this. Stop celebrating mediocrity. Who drives this type of car? Are we going back or front. Some people will come for me. You are free, I will reply."

Oibe Innosaint said:

"You keep saying "Ordinary Welder". He is talented we know, stop using " ordinary".

General Ogs said:

"If your enemy sees U in this kind of car ..he will just go one corner and laugh saying he has finally dealt with you."

