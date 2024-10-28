A man has lamented that he has not achieved much in life and that he is still living with his parents

He said he still collects money for upkeep from his parents as he has no job or any profitable business

However, despite not having a job or business, he does have an iPhone which he counts as a big achievement

A man said he has not recorded much personal achievement to write home about.

He made a post on X, noting that he does not have a job or a profitable business.

The man is happy that he is a graduate and he owns an iPhone. Photo credit: TikTok/X/@TheDreamjunkie_ and Getty Images/NurPhoto.

The man also said he does not have a car of his own and that he is still living with his parents.

According to Phil, he is still collecting money from his parents for upkeep, noting that he is currently 25.

However, he has two things which he counts as achievements. One is that he is a graduate and the other is that he owns an iPhone.

His words:

"Turning 25 next month. No job. No profitable business. No car. Still in my daddy’s house. Still collecting money from my daddy and my mummy. But at least I have degree and iPhone 13 that counts for something right?"

After he made the post, a lot of people took to his comment section to react to it.

Some people reminded him to be happy since he is still alive and healthy.

See his post below:

Reactions to Phil's post

@Gwazavictoria said:

"This year’s birthday. I just want to be alone in a serene environment."

@ChiomaAnyisia said:

"At least you're alive and healthy."

@Sandeesolomon said:

"Phil for the past 10 years you have been 25."

@arewaafoodqueen said:

"It does bro, no pressure."

@Godson4Praise said:

"You are aliveGodson."

Lady says she wants to buy an iPhone

A Nigerian lady said she wanted to buy an iPhone which is worth N250k, but this did not go down well with her boyfriend.

Her man said she should look for a low-budget phone and buy, but the lady insisted she wanted to purchase an iPhone.

Her boyfriend has tabled the matter on social media, noting that the lady in question earns N25k as a monthly salary.

