A Nigerian lady successfully completed her studies at the university and bagged a bachelor's degree

The beautiful lady studied business administration at the university and she was able to graduate with first class

Her performance in school enabled her to get four scholarship offers and to also get an internship position at KPMG

A beautiful Nigerian lady has become a university graduate and she is celebrating the achievement.

The lady got a lot of accolades and awards upon her graduation from the university.

The lady bagged a first class from the university. Photo credit: X/moji_AIM.

In a post she made to celebrate, the lady, Islamiyah Adesina said she studied business admiration.

Islamiyah graduated with a first class degree in the course and she became the best graduating student in her department.

Also, due to her excellent performance, she was awarded four scholarship positions.

Islamiyah also got the opportunity to be an intern at a global accounting firm KPMG.

She said:

"It's few hours to my convocation ceremony and I've been filled with so much gratitude."

Reactions as lady bags first class

@Ogteeflex

"My junior brother use to talk about you. Congratulations."

@kassnur said:

"Ma sha Allah. Islamiyah, you really stood on business with this name of yours."

@FunmilayoZeenab said:

|"You're are HER!!! I don't even know you but I feel so so proud! Congratulations genius!"

@YoosufToyyib said:

"Congratulations. You have always been the best, and this is just the beginning, may Allāh ease all your affairs and grant all your heart desires, Aameen. See you at the top!!!"

@olawuyiowolabi said:

"Congratulations! I’m so proud of your accomplishments."

@MeedahOmiyale said:

"I have been waiting for this. Congratulations Islamiyah! This is just the beginning."

@a_chiagoziem said:

"You are such a star. Congratulations Islamiyah."

@olumidecapital said:

"Not surprised at all. Well done."

Lady graduates with good result

In a related story, a Nigerian lady graduated with a semester GPA of 5.0 after recording straight A's in all her university courses.

The lady, Ifeoluwa Ajetumobi, studied engineering, and she cleared all final year courses, including her project, with distinctions.

Ifeoluwa said her mother was overwhelmed with joy when she saw her excellent academic performance in school.

