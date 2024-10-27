A Nigerian lady has gone viral online after sharing a video of her 12-hour road trip from Abuja to Uyo

According to the lady, she couldn't afford to pay N152,000 for flight so she chose to travel by road instead

Netizens shared their similar experiences while lamenting over the state of the country and the hike in transport fares

A Nigerian lady's video showing her 12-hour journey from Abuja to Uyo has sparked lamentations about the country's transportation challenges.

The clip documented her decision to opt for a road trip instead of flying, citing the exorbitant airfare of N152,000.

Lady refuses to spend N152k ok flight Photo credit: @badgalgina13/TikTok.

Lady documents road trip from Abuja to Uyo

In a video, the lady identified as @perpgram on TikTok said she chose to spend N50,000 on bus fare, enduring the lengthy journey.

In her words:

"It took me 12 hours from Abuja to Uyo. Na who get money dey book flight N152,000. Make una no vex. My N50k to Uyo finish for road. 12 hours journey. Till January abeg make I go rest."

Reactions trail lady's road trip to Uyo

The TikTok video touched many netizens who shared similar experiences and lamented the state of the nation's transportation system.

Many expressed frustration over skyrocketing transport fares, making air travel inaccessible to the average citizen.

@~Reen said:

"Booking a flight 2 weeks before to get a cheaper rate."

@Mr Ejump said:

"Choose between 152k for flight or 50 million naira for ransome."

@mhizblizzy08 commented:

"Am also going to Uyo from Abuja next week, but am using AKTC hope it safe."

@Terriz Tylon said:

"If no be how dangerous this country dey why person no go just enter night bus wake up for morning see himself for him destination."

@Jane said:

"Checked United Nigeria for next week Thursday from Abuja to Enugu, am seeing 250k. Na to book night bus."

@Kenneth Henry said:

"If kidnappers had succeeded. It would had been “mummy they said you people should send 30 million".

@realrejoice said:

"I’m going to Enugu on Wednesday by road na who get money dey enter flight."

@Buchi added:

"I just dey enter the profile of those wey dey reject road transport because of kidnappers, Omo laugh wan kill me."

