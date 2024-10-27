A Nigerian man has shared a funny video showing the moment his boss caught him dancing at work

In the hilarious clip, the young man who was dressed in a corporate outfit was showing off his dance moves when his boss showed up unexpectedly

Funny remarks trailed the video as netizens stormed the comments section to react to the epic situation

A Nigerian man left netizens in stitches after sharing his recent experience with his boss at work.

The young employee shared a funny clip on TikTok showing the epic moment his boss caught him showcasing his dance moves.

Man gets caught by boss while dancing Photo credit: @justhemzy2/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man embarrassed as boss catches him dancing

In the clip which he shared via the handle @justhemzy2, his boss unexpectedly walked in on him flaunting impressive dance moves, dressed in his formal corporate attire.

Hemzy hastily stopped recording upon spotting his boss and he covered his face like someone embarrassed.

"POV: My boss caught me while I was dancing. Gawddd! I wan enter ground," he said, emphasising his frantic desire to disappear at the time.

Reactions as man gets caught by boss

TikTok viewers flooded the comments section with funny remarks, poking fun at his predicament.

Many praised his dance skills, while others commiserated with his embarrassment.

@AbikeAde said:

"Abeg try dey close tgat your teeth. I was so scared to watch it till the end."

@Destiny_ reacted:

"Girls just make sure your man is not dancing on TikTok. It’s a big respect to you if he isn’t."

@Mary said:

"Abeg try tag that hanna she is really doing a great job."

@Adorable Ify commented:

"No be every challenge a guy suppose to dey do."

@sandy_luxury said:

"Tell him that u are just a bachelor dancing for us ladies."

@IgoUseHeadCollectYourBabe said:

"To graduate just dey fear me. I no wan dance online abeg."

@Just_koleh asked:

"Awoooh after 4 years in the university."

@Beejay asked:

"I know say na Hannah dy teach u how to dance cos watin be this?"

@Dollar tree said:

"For those of us that have a lot to say but decided to read comments may the peace of the Lord be with you."

@your village people added:

"Yes that is why we can not see the moon with jollof rice and sit on bread the same time we can not add beans to egusim aswear I dey hungry."

@LUXURY HAIR VENDOR reacted:

"How wish ur boss hear the song wen mk u dey dance he for join u dance sef."

@M added:

"I wish say na when you dey jump for the beginning dem catch you. E go too sweet me."

Watch the video below:

Pastor catches female member dancing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a funny video showing the moment her pastor caught her dancing in the church.

In the video, the girl was seen dancing energetically when her pastor saw her and stared at her with a shocked expression.

Source: Legit.ng