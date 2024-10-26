A captivating video showing a young man's unique signature has left social media users in stitches

In the trending clip, the man used a pen to draw the signature which had a head and some symbols attached to it

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app took turns to share their opinions about it

A young man has captivated internet users after a video captured his unorthodox signature.

The video, which quickly gained traction online, showed the man meticulously crafting his distinctive autograph with a pen.

Man's complicated signature trends online Photo credit: Giselleflissak/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: TikTok

Man's signature trends on TikTok

TikTok user @anita.achor shared the video, which promptly garnered lots of comments and reactions.

The intricate signature, adorned with a miniature head and various symbols, left many viewers in stitches.

The comments section was filled with funny remarks and speculation about the inspiration behind the elaborate design.

Some social media users jokingly suggested that the complexity of the signature was directly correlated to the man's bank balance, implying that only someone with huge financial resources could devise such an intricate autograph.

Reactions trail man's unique signature

While some TikTok viewers admired the artistic flair displayed in the signature, others expressed concern about the practicality of using such a complicated design.

@Apple Juicey reacted:

"Wait until you get old and forget you signature."

@BLACK SAPPHIRE said:

"This is actually the easiest signature to forge ask and artist like me."

@Concierge said:

"Try dis one with Nigerian bank dem go wait until better money enter den dem go tell you the eyebrow strokes don't match. You go resign tire."

@KingTONTO said:

"When you employed an art student for the wrong position, na so he go do, drawing saaaa, John William, just signature and now you are drawing your grandpa."

@GALAADDO commented:

"My bank has called me several times to come and correct my signature after every transaction. I keep forgetting."

@Iamclassic added:

"Please how much does he have in his account in the first place? Does he own the whole world."

Watch the video below:

Girl's perfect handwriting captivates netizens

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian girl stunned many on social media after showing off her impeccable handwriting.

In photos which she shared via her Facebook account, her handwriting was so clean, like a computer font.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng