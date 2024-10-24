A Nigerian man was left heartbroken after uploading his picture on his girlfriend's WhatsApp status

In a trending video, the girl was seen sleeping on the bed when he took her phone and opened her WhatsApp account

Unfortunately, his decision to upload his picture on her status ended in tears after finding out she was cheating

A video has surfaced online, revealing a Nigerian man's devastating discovery of his girlfriend's cheating habit.

The man's ill-fated decision to upload his picture on his girlfriend's WhatsApp status led to the sad revelation.

Man finds out girlfriend has other men Photo credit: @jay_ja49/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man confirms girlfriend's cheating habit

Posted by @jay_ja49 on TikTok, the video showed the man sneaking a peek at his girlfriend's phone while she slept.

He accessed her WhatsApp account and posted a picture of himself with the caption "my man y'all."

However, the aftermath was disastrous as his innocent prank unravelled a web of deceit, as four different men began sending messages, each expressing shock and confusion.

Apparently, they had all been led to believe they were in exclusive relationships with the lady.

The video captured the man's heartbreak and disbelief as he scrolled through the messages. His girlfriend's infidelity was laid bare, leaving him visibly distraught.

"I used my girlfriend's phone to post myself on my status," he captioned the post.

Reactions as man posts himself on girlfriend's WhatsApp

The clip sparked a mix of reactions on TikTok, with many sympathising with the man's pain and others criticising his decision to snoop through his girlfriend's phone.

@Former hot boi said:

"Na to delete post clear chat then sleep with am one more time."

@Baboo said:

"Bro to bro. No give urself heart attack. Just free ur mind. My advice!Don't always check ur woman's bags & phones. Just play ur game well. Let her see d reason she wouldn't risk losing u. Then u won."

@Spanish queen said:

"Why will u do that ,if she was the one now world no go hear word mtchew who even said she’s ur babe."

@Døn Rhymêr said:

"Bro to bro, go resave her number as ashawo or town helper."

@bella reacted:

"Oga go nd marry her. The type is rare. Other girl na 15 guys go comment even start calling to know if she is with u."

@🅾️L🅰️ added:

"You get chance to enter whatapp lol. You better thanks God ino sabi my babe password talk less of I wan press if I day check ordinary pix like this self she go sharp collect her phone ni ASAP."

Watch the video below:

Man exposes cheating escapade with married woman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians reacted with disgust to a released WhatsApp chat involving a married woman and a young man.

The chat showed the woman was having a secret affair with the young man and complained about their last 'bed' encounter.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng