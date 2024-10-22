A Nigerian lady shared a video on TikTok to show netizens how her family is preparing for her mother's burial

The video showed the number of cows and goats the family was going to use for the burial ceremony

Also, the cartons of drinks bought for the purpose of the burial were captured in the trending clip

Many reactions have trailed a video showing items a Nigerian family bought for a burial ceremony.

The video was posted on TikTok by the daughter of the deceased woman who said the burial is coming up on Wednesday.

The family bought at least five cows. Photo credit: TikTok/@ladyfred23.

In the video, @ladyfred23 said her family were preparing in earnest to give her mother a last respect.

The short video shows that the family bought at least five cows that would be used for the event.

Also, the video showed goats and cartons of assorted drinks prepared for the burial rites.

In the comment section of the post, the lady said the cows were bought by children raised by the woman.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares video of items bought for mum's burial

@olembe120 said:

"I hope she enjoyed life when she was alive?"

@Successful Rich trip said:

"If you check am well she no too eat when she dey alive."

@user4781617017710 said:

"When someone is alive eno see good chop when death come you see celebration nawaooo."

@mr justice said:

"Rip mama money good. See expensive burial omo food and meat go full grand."

@PROMZY LEO said:

"Befitting burial no pass like this…. RIP Ma."

@mummy F T S said:

"Jehovah! See food! God me and my children are hungry. How I wish say I dey Imo state chai."

@Emmyluv said:

"I hope you take care of her when she is alive?"

