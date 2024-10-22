A man has shared a funny video of his pregnant wife who insisted on washing her clothes herself

In the video, the tired woman slept off outside while washing the clothes and her husband recorded the funny moment

Social media users who came across the video were left in stitches as the shared their similar experiences

A viral video showing one of the exhausting realities that can come with pregnancy has sparked reactions online.

The clip captured a pregnant woman who insisted on doing her laundry despite visibly struggling with fatigue.

Man taunts pregnant wife for sleeping while washing Photo credit: @bigmiller09/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Pregnant woman sleeps off while washing

Posted by her husband, @bigmiller09, on TikTok, the video showed the moment the expectant mother succumbed to sleep while washing clothes.

According to her husband, she had insisted on washing her clothes despite feeling tired and in dire need of sleep.

However, she couldn't complete her mission as nature got the best of her, forcing her into deep sleep afterwards.

"Pregnancy can just make you be acting insane. She came out saying na to wash cloth dey hungry am. Make una see o. See who dey wash cloth. She don sleep," the husband said.

Reactions as woman sleeps off while washing

The TikTok video quickly gained traction, leaving social media users in stitches.

Many shared their relatable experiences, sympathising with the woman's plight.

@depwincesz said:

"Everyone saying buy her washing machine, she opted to wash! She probably just wanted to inhale the detergent."

@user2581245131345 said:

"Why is she washing? My husband will never allow me to even sweep talk more of washing."

@Able God said:

"Allow her, for me I used to sleep on the clothes, wake-up and continue to wash, even if na midnight ago wash am."

@kwin iremide01 said:

"Even me naso I dey do ooo I go put clothes for water I no go wash am na my husband go later wash am."

@becksbecks__ reacted:

"God know say I no ft, ei don de go 1yr I never use my hand wash I appreciate hubby for buying washing machine anyone machine no ft wash my hubby go wash am for me."

@Becky added:

"My own house looks so scattered, when ever am tired I sleep cnt force myself to do any work when the body is not willing."

Watch the video below:

Pregnant woman with extraordinary craving trends online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady caused a frenzy online after speaking up about her unique pregnancy craving for red oil.

In a video, she revealed that her craving was so strong that she resorted to breaking a gallon of oil just to satisfy herself.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng