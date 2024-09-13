A Nigerian student has shared a hilarious video of her colleague during his final year project defence in school

In the video, the student was seen rubbing his head as the lecturer threw a tough question at him

Students who were present at the venue of the defence couldn't hold their laughter as they watched him

A funny moment was captured on camera during a final year project defence at a Nigerian university, leaving students in stitches.

The video, which has since gone viral, showed a male student's reaction to a challenging question posed by a lecturer.

Final year student tensed during project defence Photo credit: @prettyminat21/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Students in stitches as colleague defends project

Prettyminat21, the student who shared the video on TikTok, perfectly captured the scene including her loud laughter and that of her fellow students.

As the lecturer threw the difficult question at the student, he was seen rubbing his head in obvious distress, prompting his colleagues to burst into laughter.

"Project defence na your mate?" the video's caption read.

Reactions trail video of student defending project

Nigerians who watched the funny TikTok clip dropped their opinions in the comments section.

@Caring whunmmy pearl said:

"E never reach your turn body go tell you. It always funny when it not your turn until you get there that when you will know it not funny."

@VICOLOP ESSENTIAL said:

"Na me be this 6 days ago. I just dey do like deaf and dumb na all the time them ask me question I no dey hear but if them gimme correction I dey hear sharp sharp."

@BigHotspot5 said:

"Mummy see oh my body dey shake."

@Lazarus King said:

"Me nah next year February we go defend omo I go pay money, class I no attend wetin I wan talk."

@Big bee said:

"You know go even try this rubbish for my department. You go see fresh F for project."

@IcentBen82 said:

"Na chief priest fit this one ohh. If na to defend the gods now, him for no get issues, see the rope for him neck nah."

@Nathan said:

"Tell me private jet wen all these lecturers don buy. Them go wan kill u with question."

@ovfficial said:

"Na me be this, if you see wenting I do yesterday my lecturer self scatter laugh."

@nosa ayo said:

"Una wey dey laugh, your turn never ready don't worry."

