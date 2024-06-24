A Nigerian lady who took her final year project to her supervisor for review said the lecturer rejected it

The lady made a photo post on TikTok, sharing the lecturer's remarks on a particular chapter of her project work

The supervisor was not happy with the project work and went ahead to accuse the student of using AI to write it

A lady who is currently writing her final year project work has shared her experience on TikTok.

According to the lady, her supervisor was not pleased with the work after she took the first chapter for review.

The lecturer accused the student of using AI to write her project. Photo credit: TikTok/@zainab_sugar.

After reviewing the project work, the lecturer declared that Zainab generated it using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The disapproval came in the form of a one-sentence remark made with a red pen on the work.

It reads:

"You used AI."

Zainab was not happy with the remark, and she shared it online for netizens to see. Many people said they were facing the same issue with their project supervisors.

Reactions as supervisor accuses student of writing project with AI

@Bukkie said:

"Tell am say na ChatGPT you use."

@Everything Black said:

"God Abeg me seeing this when I Dey think of using Al+ for my Msc thesis."

@Kurunmi_official said:

"This is exactly what have been battling with over 50 students."

@Shy baby said:

"You go correct am abi you no go correct am?"

@Temi asked:

"Shey nah wetin we go face soon be dis?"

@Jenny love said:

"What I’m facing right now."

@Ishola said:

"Lecturers never tell u to write a research proposal in the exam before…it is compulsory… it carries 25 marks."

@iam_lyah said:

"This project na one hard course."

