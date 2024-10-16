Lagos Red Line Rail: Inside Fast Train that Gets to Destinations in Minutes, Passengers Sit Well
- A young Nigerian man shared a video showing the interior of the newly launched Red Line Rail train
- Passengers sat facing each other as the train moved fast on its electrified rail to get them to their destination
- Many people who reacted to the new Lagos Red Line fast train said it will go a long way in solving traffic issues
As Red Line Rail launched on Tuesday, October 15, a video showing passengers on one of the trains has emerged.
This also came after the fares for the new Red Line Rail and the routes the trains will ply were unveiled to the public.
Lagos Red Line Rail
In a video that has gone viral, passengers could be seen sitting on the train. The arrangement had them facing each other.
On the floor of the train is a red carpet. There are overhead hand bars that people standing could use for support.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Adeniyi Adesola said:
"Lagos is working."
user4647682327242 said:
"Good development."
@weedw88 said:
"What an exciting milestone for Lagos! This new rail line is a game changer for public transportation. Congrats to everyone involved!"
IntelMaximus said:
"This is really remarkable and highly commendable... Congratulations to you and ur team for the good works."
@aaokubule said:
"This is a very pleasant news ... Now we'll commute like real human beings should ... Not rushing to get into rickety buses and making it to our destination(s) in record time."
@FolakeVaughn said:
"People's capacity to conmute is gravely impaired by the high cost of petrol. Let's hope this rail line is affordable."
@7omeno said:
"No more traffic on that road finally."
Lady rode Blue Line train
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady shared her experience of taking the Lagos Blue Line Rail for the first time.
According to her (@Soph30Chic), she boarded the train at the theatre station and was surprised to arrive at her destination in 10 minutes. The lady said she stood throughout the trip because the train was full. That shows the popularity of the transport among Lagosians.
