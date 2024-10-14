A heartwarming scene of a Nigerian man praying over his daughter's husband's new house has gone viral

In the emotional video, the young man knelt before his father-in-law who showered him with prayers

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app took turns to congratulate the house owner

A Nigerian man's emotional prayer over his daughter's husband's new home has gone viral online.

A video shared on TikTok by the proud homeowner showed the beautiful bond between the two men as they prayed together.

Video shows lovely moment man prayed over son-in-law new house Photo credit: @owan_son/TikTok.

Man prays for son-in-law's new house

The father-in-law's heartfelt prayers sought divine protection and prosperity for the young couple's abode.

With the caption "early morning prayers from my father-in-law," the clip posted by @owan_son revealed the elderly man's sincerity as he knelt to bless the house.

His prayers invoked God's presence, pleading for happiness, joy, and safeguarding against evil.

"I have come to bless your house. Happiness and joy will continue to reign in your house. No evil eye will see this house. I use the bloodd of Jesus to cover this house. Day and night," he prayed.

Reactions as man prays for son-in-law's house

TikTok users overwhelmed the comments section with congratulatory messages and well-wishes for the homeowner.

Many praised the father-in-law's act, reiterating the importance of family blessings and spiritual guidance.

@Okpamen said:

"Amen. Bros male una still try sweep the parlor arrange am even if u never put tiles. Time dey when we still enter house like this with window cover with zink."

@Richie Young commented:

"Amen amen amen amen amen amen amen amen amen amen amen amen amen."

@davidschwart101 reacted:

"Congratulations if you think say e nor fine first dig soak away then your eyes go clear baba Congratulations."

@vicentuwuigbe632 reacted:

"Amen and amen thx God."

@Digital Tatafo News said:

"Big big Amen."

@Aphy added:

"Amen and Amen."

Watch the video below:

Man displays interior of house

