A Nigerian JAMB candidate has expressed his gratitude to God after securing admission into the university

In a video trending on TikTok, he showcased the admission letter he received from the university of Calabar

Social media users who came across the video took turns to congratulate him on the academic feat

A Nigerian man's dedication to his academics paid off as he secured a coveted spot at the University of Calabar (UNICAL) to study Radiography.

His joyous celebration and excitement was shared with the world through a viral TikTok video.

Man displays admission letter from UNICAL

The ecstatic student, identified as @collinsonuohaa on TikTok, proudly displayed his admission letter from UNICAL, a proof of his hard work and determination.

"Congratulations to me. Admission letter to UNICAL. Course Radiography," the video's caption read.

The video racked up views and comments, with social media users offering heartfelt congratulatory messages and well-wishes.

This achievement is a remarkable feat, considering Nigeria's competitive university admission process.

To gain admission, candidates must navigate the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and often additional post-UTME screenings.

Reactions as man celebrates getting admission

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@OGE said:

"Unical give you admission you dey happy. Welcome to unical."

@Oyoyo_baby22 stated:

"Make I update u, them don increase acceptance fee to 40k, Sch fees don increase."

@Emily said:

"Unical?? Guyyyy. Congratulations but this school. I can't ask my enemy to school here."

@Sia said:

"I am manifesting to admission success at the same time am tapping from ur grace."

@pearl said:

"All this people wey dey shout unical unical wetin happen sef nr be school. Congratulations dear radiography is a good course."

@chinnyslush commented:

"Congratulations u would have a smooth academic run and graduate well with ur mates."

@CADEN said:

"If I never enter school reach now nothing go make me near uni. Congratulations."

@Debbie added:

"Unical is not bad. Just have money that's the only thing. When I was about entering school I heard worst stories than this comment but here am I today."

Man celebrates admission into 'best admission'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man celebrated getting admission to read cancer research and molecular biology at the University of Ibadan.

Marking the feat on LinkedIn, Saviour Usin recalled how 4 of his aunties bet that he'd never attend school.

