Panic and worry have trailed a pastor's prophecy about Nigerian singer Speed Darlington, also known as Akpi

The pastor dropped the prophecy on Facebook on September 5 and urged people who believe in God to pray

A social media user recently cried out over the disappearance of Speed Darlington, saying efforts to reach the singer had been unsuccessful

Following reports of Speed Darlington's disappearance, a pastor's prophecy about the singer has been revisited.

A social media user raised the alarm over the singer's whereabouts, adding that attempts to reach him had been futile, sparking worry online.

Pastor's prophecy about Speed Darlington

On September 5, Pastor Swieve C Christian of Spheric Assemblies Inc. Nigeria posted a prophecy about Speed Darlington on Facebook.

The cleric foresaw he could get arrested, have an accident, or meet his end. He appealed to believers to pray. The cleric's prophecy on Facebook read:

"Speed daling(akpi) arrest /accident,death. pray if u believe in God and amend ur path."

Reactions trail pastor's prophecy about Speed Darlington

Chidiebere Ekwenibe said:

"God I come against any this mentioned,that is not our portion in Jesus name, Amen, cover my prayer with blood of Jesus."

Chukwudi Victoria Chinwendu said:

"When there's vision there's life. Mercy of God will intervene."

Praise Adaeze Chioma said:

"God have Mercy ooo."

Obasi Ijeoma said:

"May God, in His infinite mercy, love, kindness and forgiveness see him through for His greater glory. Amen."

Elvis Anyaibe said:

"Daddy, focus on fuel , if not speed Darlington won't be the only person u r praying for ... Biko, transfer ihe obula na cho ime speed to onye isi ala Nigeria."

Elvis Ohanyere said:

"Let me tell you people the truth, the level of hunger way go wire Nigerians, una no go know Religion again, people wey get sense will run to God in their heart."

Chidy Lucia Eze said:

"He has been kidnapped. Chai God has mercy."

Burna Boy drops cryptic post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Burna Boy had dropped a cryptic post amid Speed Darlington's disappearance.

Sharing some tweets on X, the City Boy crooner asked who was missing and added that 7 was real.

Many of his fans took to the comment section after that to ask about Darlington's whereabouts, while others answered his question.

