Alex Evalsam, a popular fish pie vendor, recently wowed the TikTok community with a jaw-dropping transformation video.

The clip showed the young entrepreneur's remarkable makeover, leaving fans and followers in awe.

Alex Evalsam's transformation leaves viewers in awe Photo credit: @fishpie_king/TikTok

Viral fish pie seller flaunts transformation

Shared on his TikTok page, @fishpie_king, the video captured Evalsam striking a pose on a chair, donning a sleek outfit comprising a hoodie, joggers, and a head warmer.

The accompanying caption, "very demure," perfectly captured the essence of his refined new look.

Social media users rushed to the comments section to praise Evalsam's amazing transformation.

Many applauded his dedication to his business and personal growth, while others couldn't help but praise his fashion sense.

Evalsam's humble beginning as a fish pie seller and his subsequent exposure on TikTok has clearly given way to a more polished, confident persona.

Reactions as Alex Evalsam posts transformation

As the video continued to rack up views and likes on TikTok, his rags-to-riches story, coupled with his newfound flair for style, made netizens storm the comments section to react.

Many celebrated his well-deserved success, acknowledging the fruits of his labour, while others still criticised him.

@JOYDEECREAMY said:

"Nobody ugly oo just have money and you’ll be cute. Congratulations fish pie nah God Dey do am for you."

@Izzy stated:

"No worry, na just this year dem no go see your gbedu again next year."

@Azhikappi said:

"Hey guys, its your boy Egungun of Lagos, appearing live in Lagos Nigeria & l'm live with????"

@Mustapha Lawal commented:

"Being well-endowed with talent and grace is of great import and superfabulous."

@Espinoza Paz said:

"So proud of you. I just like this guy more than everyone on TiKToK."

@Suga reacted:

"But why some of una dey wish am bad that he will go back to street?Good thing no dey happen for una generation?"

@CIOUS said:

"The comment section sha. You all rooted for him. What changed?Don’t you guys like good things????"

@Naza_art added:

"Money dey change person but today I no really believe that statement. If you wan open mouth say him guide pass me. I guide pass you oh."

Watch the video below:

Alex Evalsam gets deep freezer from lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Alex Evalsam almost broke into tears when a generous lady arrived at his workplace with an expensive gift.

As he unboxed the gift, he was thrilled to see a brand-new deep freezer which was well packaged for him.

