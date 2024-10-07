Jubilation as Lord's Chosen Church Founder Launches New T-Shirt, Video Surfaces Online
- The founder of The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement (TLCCRM) church, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has launched a new T-shirt
- The pastor announced the new outfit during one of the church's services and announced the T-shirt and apron will be free for newcomers
- Many people indicated interest in laying their hands on the T-shirt, while others hailed the development
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Amid the social media buzz about Lord's Chosen church, the founder, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has announced the launch of a new T-shirt.
During a service, Pastor Muoka flaunted the white T-shirt for his excited members to see.
The founder apparently rode on the "I'm a Chosen" trend. In a TikTok clip shared on the church's official handle, Pastor Muoka read out the inscription on the shirt and offered it freely to newcomers.
He added that newcomers would also get free aprons. The cleric said:
"I'm a Chosen.
"I'm a Chosen.
"Who are you?
"God of my pastor, where are you?
"For the newcomers, free of charge. Newcomers, newcomers, free of charge.
"Apron, newcomers, free of charge..."
His church members screamed and jubilated at the sight of the T-shirt.
Watch the video below:
Nigerians react to Pastor Muoka's announcement
Festus Saiki said:
"They don use the mockery cash out o."
divine said:
"Even abel Damina cannot drag this man,he is too spiritual."
Easy money said:
"Abeg I day come chosen from on Sunday."
iheziebobby said:
"I am a new comer sir make una send my own."
chinonyepaul said:
"Chosen is blessed by the most high God."
Excellent TV said:
"Glory be to Jesus."
ODUKOYA OYEWOLE said:
"God is doing a great things in chosen christen church of God."
richiequeen656 said:
"Na to go collect this polo oh."
Why Lord's Chosen members wear aprons
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Lord's Chosen founder, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, had shared why they wear aprons.
Non-members of the church have often wondered why the Lord's Chosen General Overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, and his members wear green aprons. Recently, the church has been buzzing on social media thanks to unusual testimonies shared by its members.
Non-members and creators have curated content rocking aprons similar to Lord's Chosen's. In defence, its actual members proudly adorned their aprons as they stood by their church in the face of social media mockery.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng