The founder of The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement (TLCCRM) church, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has launched a new T-shirt

The pastor announced the new outfit during one of the church's services and announced the T-shirt and apron will be free for newcomers

Many people indicated interest in laying their hands on the T-shirt, while others hailed the development

Amid the social media buzz about Lord's Chosen church, the founder, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has announced the launch of a new T-shirt.

During a service, Pastor Muoka flaunted the white T-shirt for his excited members to see.

Pastor Muoka said the T-shirt is free for newcomers. Photo Credit: tlccrmusa.org, Thisdaylive

The founder apparently rode on the "I'm a Chosen" trend. In a TikTok clip shared on the church's official handle, Pastor Muoka read out the inscription on the shirt and offered it freely to newcomers.

He added that newcomers would also get free aprons. The cleric said:

"I'm a Chosen.

"I'm a Chosen.

"Who are you?

"God of my pastor, where are you?

"For the newcomers, free of charge. Newcomers, newcomers, free of charge.

"Apron, newcomers, free of charge..."

His church members screamed and jubilated at the sight of the T-shirt.

Nigerians react to Pastor Muoka's announcement

Festus Saiki said:

"They don use the mockery cash out o."

divine said:

"Even abel Damina cannot drag this man,he is too spiritual."

Easy money said:

"Abeg I day come chosen from on Sunday."

iheziebobby said:

"I am a new comer sir make una send my own."

chinonyepaul said:

"Chosen is blessed by the most high God."

Excellent TV said:

"Glory be to Jesus."

ODUKOYA OYEWOLE said:

"God is doing a great things in chosen christen church of God."

richiequeen656 said:

"Na to go collect this polo oh."

Why Lord's Chosen members wear aprons

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Lord's Chosen founder, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, had shared why they wear aprons.

Non-members of the church have often wondered why the Lord's Chosen General Overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, and his members wear green aprons. Recently, the church has been buzzing on social media thanks to unusual testimonies shared by its members.

Non-members and creators have curated content rocking aprons similar to Lord's Chosen's. In defence, its actual members proudly adorned their aprons as they stood by their church in the face of social media mockery.

