A heartwarming and hilarious video of a little girl confessing her relationship status to her mother has taken the internet by storm.

The clip, which showed the toddler's innocence and playfulness, left viewers on TikTok in stitches.

Little girl confesses to having boyfriend Photo credit: @gogoskhothenidlam/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Toddler claims to have a boyfriend

Shared by @gogoskhothenidlam on TikTok, the video captured the sweet exchange between the little girl and her amused mother.

The conversation began with the little girl innocently inquiring about her mother's love life, asking, "Mummy, do you have a boyfriend?"

Upon receiving an affirmative response, the tiny tot excitedly declared, "Same same, I have a boyfriend too!"

The mother's surprise was evident as her daughter repeatedly asserted her relationship status, sparking a fit of giggles.

Reactions as girl confesses to having boyfriend

The funny exchange was met with amusement, with TikTok users flocking to the comments section to share their humorous reactions.

@Tekay said:

"I'm in love with that lazy eye. She's too beautiful."

@Salu happy gal said:

"The little hand when saying same same at the end."

@tumwine sarah commented:

"The day my son said he had a girlfriend I felt like crying."

@nene 502 said:

"Same same I think they are dating the same guy."

@Darcky said:

"This same same sounds like you're sharing the same bf."

@Ntsiuoa stated:

"Not my daughter telling me she doesn't like boys because they keep greeting her at 4 years of age."

@Unaneva.C.Enitin said:

"Dubai people who understand the same same gather here."

@gutru gatrued said:

"My is five years and told me to start looking for caws he has girlfriend in babay class."

@Phindile Maria Shibu said:

"Same same. Indirectly she means don't shout her about her boyfriend because you also have a boyfriend."

@Ug'sJeffBesoz wrote:

"Let me hope you are not having the same person coz that "same same" statement is serious."

@Abenageney added:

"I need someone who doesn’t have a boyfriend so that we can do same same."

Watch the video below:

Little girl speaks about crush

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video captured the rare moment a little kid spoke like a grown up woman.

The little girl defined crush and what it meant to love in a way that impressed many people.

