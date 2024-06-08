A Nigerian man's reaction after his son touched his G-Wagon has sparked mixed reactions in the comments

A Nigerian father recently lashed out at his son who touched his expensive newly purchased whip.

The rich father bought a G-Wagon car and he was still checking it out when his son moved closer to the car.

Nigerian man smacks son for touching his G-Wagon car Photo credit: @yabaleftonline/X.

Angry dad smacks son for touching car

In the video shared by @yabaleftonline on the X app, the father immediately got offended over his son's action.

He smacked his hand and gave the boy a stern look that made him move away from the car very fast.

The clip generated funny reactions in the comments as netizens suggested reasons as to why his father acted the way he did.

Reactions as G-Wagon owner smacks son

Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the video.

Ojogbon said:

"This man na werey."

Don Ave commented:

"How many do you want?Short man will always be short man, rich or pooor, attitude remain the same!"

Tomiwa O said:

"Be like say na the guy wey bash the last one be that."

Uzoma commented:

"if I slap your hand ehee I never pay you wan spoil am. Na so you dey spoil everything".

Alessi said:

"The price sef edey make me sick.. u Dey Dey come touch am."

Philemon reacted:

"Your hand no worthy to touch this Motor I am paying huge for."

Stone reacted:

"This is like the man that Stole mandate, now cant perform. What does the guy do for work to be able to afford a #300m naira suv? Pls dont tell me he is a politician."

Content King added:

"He probably has waited for this moment all his life but couldn't drive. Yet, wouldn't allow anyone touch his new baby. Oya move the baby, mbah."

Watch the video below:

