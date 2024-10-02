A female National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member serving in Anambra state has lamented life in her place of primary assignment (PPA)

The young lady made a video where she highlighted her fears and worried her move for a relocation was futile

She said she doesn't feel safe in her PPA and cried out over how expensive it is to access healthcare in the area

An Anambra corper, Fisayo, has cried out over the challenges she faces in her PPA.

A worried Fisayo poured out her heart in a video released on TikTok, saying everything in her PPA scares her.

Fisayo said she doesn't feel safe in her PPA. Photo Credit: @fisayo_ish

Source: TikTok

Fisayo, who was close to tears in the video, said she doesn't feel safe in the Anambra PPA and that she spends more money on healthcare whenever she falls ill.

She said her appeal for a relocation has been unsuccessful. Fisayo wrote on TikTok:

"Everything about this place just scares the sh.it out of me😩 everything just doesn’t seem right🤦🏿‍♀️ and whenever i fall sick, it’s usually very serious😩, i have been asking for relocation but no one seems to be doing anything about it."

The NYSC member's video stirred mixed reactions.

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail the Anambra corper's outcry

Rants&Rambles said:

"Just pray and do your best to stay healthy and be with ur phone always."

CAKE/OVEN VENDOR IN OSUN STATE said:

"Best option now is to change to another local government cause even if you try that relocation without connection it won't work aswr cause I was once in ur shoe I was depressed I get sick every month."

annie said:

"Madam,tell your LGI! explain to him or her and they'll change ur ppa or just start ghosting."

God's favour ❣️ said:

"Madam meet ur lgi dear or go home, Nysc is nothing compared to your life."

Lade🦋🩷 said:

"@Lade🦋🩷: Thank God my relocation worked…. I also want to experience but i entered depression in Anambra state."

Timi said:

"Nobody forced you to serve there! Nysc made it clear if you don’t feel safe, kindly apply for relocation, so why are you shedding fake tears here!"

Female corper weeps over her PPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female corper had cried out after arriving at her PPA.

The emotional moment was captured on video as she boarded a bike to the school, which was still under construction. In a TikTok video, the corps member, identified as @victoryewere on TikTok, revealed her disappointment at the posting.

She was seen wiping away tears as she surveyed the pupils and the unfinished building. The school's state of disrepair was evident, with bare concrete walls and an obvious lack of basic amenities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng