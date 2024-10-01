Thousands of people are reacting to a video of a hawker who sells groundnuts and popcorn on the streets

The funny hawker uses special skills to remove chaff from the groundnuts before giving it to his customers

A lot of people who reacted to the video praised the man and said they had never seen something like that in the past

Many reactions have trailed the video of a funny hawker due to how he removes chaff from his product.

The hawker sells groundnuts and popcorn in the streets, but he does his business with a touch of entertainment.

The man used a funny method to remove chaff from the groundnut. Photo credit: TikTok/@nallymorgan7.

Source: TikTok

In one video posted by @nallymorgan7, the hawker measures the groundnuts onto a plate and starts removing the chaff.

His method is radically different as he didn't blow air into the groundnuts in the plate.

Instead, he skillfully threw the plate around, and the chaff in the groundnut was flying out.

The person patronizing him was amused and she started laughing.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of funny groundnut seller

@faithreign said:

"All this thing wey you dey do if my one seed of groundnut fall for ground I no pay again ooo."

@chri$ said:

"Even fish pie guy Dey learn for where this one dey."

@Vianney said:

"So if I am hungry I will stand there and be watching you do and these?"

@AbikeShugaa said:

"I miss this thing. I want to go back to Barigaaa."

@Blezzy Empire said:

"No Eko Hotel for you."

@comedian emmyzy reacted:

"If na my community you dey do this kind thing, fowl for dey follow you up an down for daily bread."

@widneyjoy72 said:

"And he's married. God bless the work of his hands for the sake of his kids and wife

@Black Shugar said:

"Nah food wen I one chop he dey carry pass yansh so"

@damopyper said:

"If you like do pass Merlin, Nah N100 own I go buy."

Hawker goes viral because of his marketing skills

A young Nigerian man caught the eyes of many people owing to how he markets his wares on the streets.

The hawker spoke in sound English with an infectious and convincing passion as he marketed bottled water.

While some ladies gushed over his sweet voice, many people marvelled at his English-speaking ability.

