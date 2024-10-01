A car vendor located in Abuja has taken to social media to advertise a Volkswagen Beetle for sale

The whip, popularly referred to as tortoise car in Nigeria, is going for N100k, and this got Nigerians talking

Some people thought the car was expensive for that amount, while others thought it is valuable abroad

An Abuja-based car vendor, @motorwaka, has announced that a Volkswagen Beetle is up for sale.

@motorwaka gave netizens a video of the car's exterior and slapped an N100k price tag on it.

He said the car is N100k. Photo Credit: @motorwaka

In a TikTok video, the car vendor claimed the Volkswagen Beetle is the cheapest car in Nigeria.

@motorwaka urged interested buyers to message him so they can do business. He said:

"If you know you want to buy this car, DM me. This car is going for N100k."

His video amassed over 381k views and amused people.

Nigerians laugh at the car's price

IT'S ABDALLAH 👳 said:

"100k 👈 No Engine,no Break and Small police Case on it."

Agbo Makanaki 🔱🖤 said:

"If I carry this car go America ajeh I go sell am reach $10k."

LeonPaul95 said:

"My dad drove this car in 1993 The boot of the car dey front while he engine dey back."

REEFLAMES🔥 EXCHANGE said:

"Omo this car fit get value later o."

fada said:

"Commot the stone first I wan check something."

Sandy 🌺❤️✨said:

"You no go sell 40k?,,, I wan buy am for my babe."

Bomboclattt🇯🇲🇯🇲 said:

"Beetle with small olding days police case."

Fakonad said:

"E dey move?"

