A Nigerian lady has shared her excitement on social media after seeing popular content creator, Asherkine

According to the young lady, the influencer had arrived at the hostel in the company of his friends to drop some items for a girl

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A surprise visit by renowned content creator Asherkine to a university hostel sparked excitement among students.

The influencer's arrival was met with screams of joy from students who saw him drive into the compound.

Nigerian lady shares video of Asherkine Photo credit: @chisomaga81/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady gushes over content creator Asherkine

A clip of the event shared by @chisomaga81 on TikTok, captured the exciting atmosphere as students flocked to catch a glimpse of the content creator.

According to her, Asherkine, known for his generosity, visited the hostel to deliver gift items to a female student.

His philanthropic gestures have earned him a reputation for surprising individuals with lavish gifts and shopping sprees.

"Asherkine came to my hostel today. The guy fine sha," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail video of Asherkine

TikTok users flooded the comments section with varied reactions. Some praised Asherkine's kindness, while others admired his humility.

@Good said:

"Even if na blood money this asherkine do, he suppose make heaven."

@Windzy Money stated:

"God bless you Asherkine you're really a blessings to humanity."

@Natasha said:

"This girl wey Davido give 5m last yr she carry too much grace ooo."

@Mamus said:

"And u stand up dy do Wetin? You nor hold him Jean."

@Mma said:

"Asherkine dey owerri now? I go just dey enter motor dey come out everyday God Abeg. Even if na bank make I dey go o."

@Claire_Beauty2 stated:

"You see your Destiny helper you carry phone Ehhh Baby person wey you for lock inside room."

@IZUCHUKWU said:

"Opportunity came and the only thing you sabi do na to dey video am."

@Wura fragrance collection said:

"You dey video destiny helper person wey you suppose lock yourself inside his car. We die there."

@Baby angle said:

"Nah him money fine nothing like the guy fine sha make una dey whine una self."

@Sandiva12 added:

"Haaaa I dey go roam around The streets of Enugu because dem go pass there go back."

Watch the video below:

Lady meets Davido for first time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady could not keep calm as she met Davido for the first time at a bar when he walked in.

Calling the singer the love of her life, a part of the video had the singer and his team members at a corner.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng