A Nigerian lady, @big_tildq, has incurred the wrath of netizens for posting her account balance.

@big_tildq had shared the balance in her OPay account with the caption, "Kuda pity me."

Matilda showed off her account balance. Photo Credit: @big_tildq

A look at @big_tildq's account balance showed she has over N1 million, causing many to wonder why she lamented.

The young lady's TikTok post blew up, with many netizens dismissing her balance as small money. She replied a netizen:

"Obviously that is just my Opay 😏 e plenty pass this."

People criticised the lady's action

LAST BORN🤭😍🥰 said:

"Some of us no get up to 100naira for Aza oo😭😭😭.

147💛 said:

"Money wen I just pay yesterday for my sister school fees and e.t.c."

Big signalfx said:

"Congratulations first time of seeing 1m once in your account more wins."

Froshley said:

"1 million naira is now 600$.

"In case you need a reason to be angry."

Funny star said:

"1 million, u try sha, but I pray make my brokenness no reach 1m."

Eric Olayinka said:

"Werey think say they go dey worship am on top 1m."

Ebusco said:

"E no reach 700$ I just wan let you know."

