A young Nigerian lady has shared an emotional video crying uncontrollably after breaking her saving box

According to her, she saved N10,000 daily for one year, only to see N6,500 inside the box after breaking it

A distressing video captured the moment a young Nigerian lady's dreams of financial security were shattered.

After diligently saving for an entire year, she was met with an unsettling surprise that left her in tears.

Lady in tears after breaking saving box Photo credit: @darkgirlyouknow1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady cries after breaking piggy box

TikTok user @darkgirlyouknow1 shared a clip of her piggy bank's meager contents and lamented over her situation.

Despite her claims of daily deposits totaling N10,000 over 12 months, the actual sum amounted to a mere N6,500.

"I am healed now. I wonder how I saved N10k daily for one year and I open kolo to see N6,500. Omo please never save your life savings inside kolo," she said.

Reactions as lady cries after breaking piggy box

The lady's emotional reaction, marked by uncontrollable tears, touched many TikTok users.

Many took to the comments section to offer words of encouragement, advice, and scepticism.

Some speculated about potential theft or mismanagement, while others criticised her savings method.

@jessy said:

"Omo this thing do me ooo I was saving 1k daily since January to June so I decided to break my savin box na 4K I see. Omo I cry Wetin no good."

@Ñe~mełǔm stated:

"But make we talk true how that saving box wan take contain #10k daily for 1 year eh fyn aunty."

@Eniola said:

"10k everyday? How 3.6m wan take contain that thing abeg? You no even say 1k daily."

@user7503366148168 said:

"Omo you don let me remember when I still Dey secondary sch oo. I saved like almost 30k upwar I open kolo nah 2,500 I see. I even think say nah my brother Dey Commot my money. Omo so nah juju chai."

@Anonymous said:

"I don put 40k cash for kolo before, just a day o. The remaining might be 5k, 10k. E reach time to break it guess what, na 1k aganran I see."

@THE WIG BAR added:

"This tin has never happened to me o. I no Dey buy kolo for road side, I dey Sidon there dem go do my own for my front, once I reach home I pray over it nd rub anothing oil."

@Sandra Rose added:

"E don do me my sister I cried like a baby that day, none of my roommates gree talk truth reach today."

Source: Legit.ng