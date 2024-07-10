A 73-year-old Nigerian woman showed off her impressive physique and boldly claimed she can outlift younger gym enthusiasts

Roseline defied age stereotypes with her fit physique achieved through dedication to exercise and weight training

Her determination to reduce weight and maintain body fitness was a necessary step to improve her health

A 73-year-old Nigerian woman, Roseline Umar, stunned social media users with a video of herself working out at the gym.

The elderly woman showcased her remarkable physical fitness and youthful energy despite being above 70 years old.

Roseline speaks about fitness journey

In the video shared by @Ijeomadaisy on TikTok, Roseline boasted that she could lift weights better than younger gym-goers and warned bullies not to underestimate her boxing skills.

She narrated that her main goal of visiting the gym at first was to reduce her weight, which she achieved through consistent exercise and treadmill walking.

The resilient woman noticed significant improvements in her physical fitness after just six or seven months and continued to push herself, inspiring others with her remarkable transformation.

In her words:

"My name is Roseline Umar. I am 73 years old. From my neck upwards I look exactly my age 73. But from my neck downwards I have the body of a younger woman. All the exercises they do I can do. In fact, I even carry weight pass them. Don't look for my trouble on the road because I know how to do boxing very well.

"My main goal when I started exercising was to reduce my weight and I walk on the treadmill every day. Even when I no dey gym, I dey exercise for house. After about six, seven months,I noticed improvements. I am not stopping."

Reactions as 73-year-old woman visits gym

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

Dszzylini said:

"Not her husband just wearing gloves for support."

Barney_wheels wrote:

"She is even stylish at her age."

Iamnaniboi said:

"She my mum's age mate o. I go show my mum this video but I will first ensure there are no weapons around her."

I_am_amii2 said:

"I dey shame for myself like this. Amaka see your life outside na. Ordinary gym you no fit keep up."

Rlgcosmetics stated:

"Wooow! She’s so fit, I want to be this fit and strong at 73. She must have started this at a young age though."

Elderly woman lifts heavy weights

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an 84-year-old woman, Carrie Reece, inspired people on social media after a video of her lifting weight of 195 lbs (88kg) was shared on Instagram.

The woman's workout routine got many talking as they noted that they have no excuse if an octogenarian could be working out.

