A young Nigerian man has shared his excitement with netizens on TikTok after purchasing a new house

In a captivating video, he showed off the design of the storey-building and gave gratitude to God for the achievement

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to congratulate him in the comments section

An inspiring video has surfaced online, showing a young Nigerian man's happiness after acquiring his first home.

The short clip, posted on TikTok, gave netizens a glimpse into his amazing accomplishment.

Nigerian man purchases luxury mansion Photo credit: @clanzy009/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man proudly shows off new house

Posted by @clanzy009, the proud homeowner took viewers on a tour of his newly purchased storey-building, expressing gratitude to God for making his dream a reality.

The video quickly racked up views and comments, with social media users rushing to congratulate the young achiever.

"Congrats to me. I just bought a house. All thanks to God," the video's caption read.

Reactions as man flaunts new house

Many netizens on TikTok praised his determination and hard work, while others offered words of inspiration.

Online commenters celebrated the milestone, acknowledging the importance of owning a house.

@Jude okoye said:

"Congrats to every good man trying out hard there."

@SENIOR PRINCE GOD OVA EVERYTY said:

"Dammn a big congrats."

@MINISTER Edith reacted:

"A big congratulations. More blessings."

@Precious Henry said:

"Congratulations this is huge."

@Christian Ogbonna said:

"Congratulations boss, more is coming to your way."

@Hazak Homes said:

"Congrats bus - kindly connect back."

@JesusHun said:

"That time in my 30s in a shack with no hope, no stable job, no car, a drop out ,no husband, no bf, no talking stage. Tjoo Congratulations."

@SthaaaH stated:

"I won't stop clapping for others until it's my turn. Congratulations."

@FAITH said:

"The caption. Prayers from years ago. Just because I don’t see it now doesn’t mean he hasn’t answered, I just need to wait. Thank you."

@QueenBii said:

"I wont always be homeless, I won’t just own my dream home and house but I would be a landlady to millions of people. It is sealed by the blood of Jesus Christ."

@Padi added:

"Stay together with your man and continue to put God first. I am happy for you."

Watch the video below:

Couple builds house in 7 months

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a couple stirred massive reactions after showing the mansion they started and completed within a year.

The house had giant pillars in its front, which added to the intimidating elegance of the white structure.

Source: Legit.ng