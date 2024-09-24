A Nigerian lady has sparked mixed reactions on social media after announcing her upcoming marital rites

In the video, the happy lady showed off her new hairstyle while revealing the day her lover would come to her hometown

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their opinions about the announcement

A young Nigerian lady recently got dragged online after sharing a video announcing her forthcoming nuptials.

The clip, which showcased her stylish new hairstyle, revealed the eagerly anticipated day her fiancé would visit her hometown to fulfill traditional marriage rites.

Lady under fire for announcing wedding online

Posted by @miriamkelly729 on TikTok, the video captured the bride-to-be's excitement as she flaunted her fresh look.

In her caption, she hinted at the special upcoming event and announced the date to netizens.

"Unto say my husband dey come pay my bride price tomorrow," she said.

Reactions trail lady's public announcement

The announcement ignited a flurry of reactions from TikTok users, who rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While many congratulated the couple and wished them a lifetime of happiness, others tackled her for announcing it online.

@Dha Domie Doll said:

"One thing you need to learn first is “premature announcement attracts evil spirits”. Let the deed be done first before announcing. Big congratulations."

@chidokweadanna said:

"My sister u for never talk m o. Villa ppl dey active."

@mmexobby commented:

"This one wey ppl just dey marry. Make them no marry my husband ooo."

@user6971843026506 said:

"I can't wait for my turn, he has done the introduction and collected the list na money remain I pray God will bless him and open doors for him."

@assurancelove24 said:

"Since I enter tiktok na so I de see everybody saying their husband de come tomorrow come pay bride price. Na congratulations I de since. God abeg do it for me too."

@Mimi love added:

"Congrats dear I type from u. I pray my own should come soon am tried of staying in my parents house oooh."

Watch the video below:

