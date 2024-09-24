A video of a young boy captures much attention with his infectious excitement and energetic dance routine

The cute young boy danced to Rema’s hit song, Ozeba, and sang the lyrics word for word, to the amazement of many.

TikTok users have filled the comment section with overwhelmingly positive reactions as they hailed his dance moves.

On TikTok, dance enthusiasts have appreciated a young boy grooving to a hit song in a trending video.

At the start of the video, his infectious energy was immediately apparent, and he wasted no time launching into a series of freestyle moves.

Young boy dances to Rema's Ozeba with energy, steals heart in viral video, Photo: @carmelmary00

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @carmelmary00, the adorable young boy can be seen dancing to Rema’s hit song, Ozeba.

Boy sings Ozeba word for word

Another thing that surprised many was that the boy sang along with the singer as he recited the lyrics like he had written the song.

His hilarious and energetic moves stirred many onlookers as they filmed him while he danced.

Many viewers took to the comment session to hail the energetic young chap.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

@sweet berry said:

"This one nah junior rema ooo he performed exactly the rema performed."

@GRACY_19 said:

"Next generation go sweet pass our own oh."

@EdithJ001 said:

"I didn’t have money that’s why i didn’t go to Rema performance in Benin thank God i see Rema for free."

@Miracle Favour465 said:

"Abi na him write the song for Rema."

@Steph_anie said:

"This one na march born e sure me. we dey craze well well."

@user7945985068794 said:

"Hold your daughters o. He's a good performer and a huge Rema fan."

Young Boy Dances Like Burna Boy

In a related story, a hilarious video of a young child dancing to Burna Boy’s song garnered significant attention on TikTok.

In the video, the child waited for the moment to hit his legs on the ground, much to the amusement of the spectators.

It seemed the boy had watched similar videos numerous times and was keen to replicate the moves.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng