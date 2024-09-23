A Nigerian bride has wedded in a grand style after getting involved in an accident two days to her wedding day

A touching video showed her make-up artist covering the bruises on her face with a clean makeover

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to congratulate the beautiful new bride

An emotional story unfolded in Nigeria as a brave bride overcame a devastating setback to exchange vows with her man.

Just 48 hours before her big day, the bride was involved in an accident, leaving her with visible injuries on her face and body.

Bride survives accident 2 days to wedding Photo credit: @tall.annie/TikTok.

Bride continues with wedding after accident

Shared on TikTok by @tall.annie, a video captured the bride's transformation from looking bruised to stunningly beautiful.

Skilful hands of her makeup artist expertly concealed the bruises, revealing a stunning transformation.

"POV: My bride had accident two days to her wedding. Our God is so faithful," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail video of bruised bride

The video garnered attention on TikTok, with social media users rushing to congratulate the newlywed couple. Viewers praised the bride's spirit, marveling at her ability to rise above adversity.

Many hailed her as an inspiration, demonstrating that even life's unexpected challenges cannot dampen love's joy.

@GesaFashionhouse said:

"In some churches as a bride to be u will stay in the church a week to ur wedding without going out bcus of things like this. Devil is a liar they can’t stop ur shine."

@Maryuchenna5 stated:

"Them been wan kee her but God no gree. God should take his flowers pls."

@blacky pearl stated:

"Nothing will stop your joy, happiness or your day to come through in this earth surface in Jesus Name AMEN. CONGRAT SIS."

@Rae said:

"God bless the makeup and hairstylist. Omg the enemies can’t deem the light God has turned on for us."

@L$NDA GOM$NA added:

"God is faithful. Happiness, Love, Unity, Peace, Wealth and Good health will continue to radiate in your life, your home is blessed with testimonies of praise IJN AMEN."

Bride survives accident a day to wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a newlywed lady shared a heartbreaking video of the wrecked keke she entered two days before her wedding.

Despite the ghastly accident, the lucky bride wore her luxury wedding gown on her special day.

