A Nigerian man said his mother wanted to announce the death of a relative on WhatsApp and she made a mistake

The man said his mother's stepmother passed on and she wanted to announce it to her contacts on WhatsApp with an emoji

However, instead of using a crying emoji, the woman made a mistake and used a laughing emoji which has gone viral

A Nigerian woman is trending online due to how she announced the death of a family member.

The woman lost her stepmother, but the way she announced it on WhatsApp attracted the attention of netizens.

The woman announced the death of her step mother with emojis. Photo credit: TikTok/@big_western_.

Source: TikTok

The woman's son, @big_western_ said on TikTok that his mother wanted to include a crying emoji in the post.

However, instead of the crying emoji which has sad tears, the woman used the laughing emoji, thereby confusing her audience.

She could not differentiate a crying emoji from a laughing emoji.

The video is captioned:

"Your mom misplaced laughing emoji for the crying emoji."

When his son reminded her that there was a mistake in the emoji she used, the woman said she thought the two were the same thing since they all had tears.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as mother announce death of family member

@Xoxo, Benny said:

"E family members go con Dey suspect am."

@Her said:

"Water dey eye abi e no dey?"

@big corner stone said:

"My mom did the same when she lost her husband."

@Delight_Creamy_Parfait said:

"Immediately I saw that status I burst laugh."

@Anita said:

"You no dey see water for her eyes."

@Bobby Prada said:

"You no Dey see water for eye."

@marylee said:

"If na me view that status I for laugh."

@Liah said:

"You no dey see water for eye?"

Dog mourns its owner

A dog became really sad and even looked sick after the death of its owner, sparking concern among netizens.

The dog was seen shivering and whimpering in a video shared by a family member of the deceased.

Some sympathetic netizens who saw the pet dog said it should be taken to a vet as it may be suffering from distemper.

Source: Legit.ng