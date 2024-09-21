Two female members of The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement (TLCCRM) have caused a stir online with their dance video

The ladies wore the church's signature aprons and danced in celebration of their social media virality

The ladies did trendy secular dance steps as they showcased their dance skills to a Christian song

Amid the ongoing social media trend of Lord's Chosen, two female church members have celebrated it online.

The ladies recorded a dance video and shared it on TikTok, and it caught people's attention.

In the clip shared by @favourite_derahh on TikTok, the ladies wore aprons and danced to a Christian song playing in the background.

The two ladies did a trendy dance move and other catchy dance steps. Wording on the clip read:

"The Lord's Chosen is:

"The most viral.

"The most searched up.

"The most trending."

Lord's Chosen members hail their church

Dr Wiseone said:

"All the nations shall flow into it saying come, let's go to the mountain, let's go to the house of Lazarus, Chosen is the mountain of the Lord."

miCH said:

"Am so happy for you girls, I am a chosen also 🥰🥰 And as a mountain we can never be moved."

PRECIOUS OTTEH said:

"We no dey panic...

"It's the wonderful move of God.

"We still mount.

"Chosen or nothing."

blessedchosen651 said:

"Chosen for life, odighi eshi carry go my daughter's."

E-CLASSIC said:

"We no dey panic...

"It's the wonderful move of God."

chikamso said:

"No matter the rumors..will still remain the mountain on top of mountain we are not shaking."

Testimony of pretty Lord's Chosen member trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the testimony of a beautiful Lord's Chosen member had gone viral.

The pretty testifier in the church's signature green apron appreciated God for job promotion and her brother getting a 10-year visa in the United Kingdom after his master's program.

According to the lady, she is a financial data analyst who got an unprecedented promotion to the position of branch manager without ever praying for it. Many internet users who watched the clip could not get over her excellent command of English and physical beauty.

