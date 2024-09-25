To the amazement of many, a Nigerian student wore the Lord’s Chosen apron to her school’s costume day event.

She also carried a handbag, a Bible, and a bottle of olive oil to appear to be a genuine church member.

Her funny video has gone viral on TikTok, and many social media users have shared their reactions.

A Nigerian student has revealed what she wore to her school during a costume day event.

The lady wore a lemon apron associated with the famous Nigerian church, The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement.

The student styled her Lord’s Chosen apron by wearing it on a blouse and wrapper.

She also wrapped her head with a scarf and held a bottle of olive oil and a Bible.

Styled by her husband

In the funny video shared by @blended_by_tee on TikTok, the student posed with other members of her class, who donned various costumes.

She also revealed that her husband styled her.

In the video caption, she said:

“What a crazy day”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s Lords Chosen apron as costume

@blesszee said:

"Tiktok shaa oo! and you just passed my shop an hour ago oo."

@RACHAEL said:

"Abeg who get this Apron for hire. I wan use am for my exam on Saturday."

@__Nov25 said:

"Be like u go borrow me that apron for my own o."

@Precious Ginika said:

"Saw you in school yesterday laugh wan wound me. I even videoed you and your friend."

@Tummy girl said:

"You actually wore this to Skool omo."

@Jani said:

"I don laugh tire. Who are you ?"

Lord’s Chosen social media trend

There has been an ongoing social media trend of Lord’s Chosen, where people try to imitate the members.

Content creators and social media users have also jumped on the trend.

Lord’s Chosen Ladies in Aprons perform trendy dance steps

In a related story, two female members of The Lord’s Chosen caused a stir online with their dance videos.

The ladies wore the church’s signature aprons and danced to celebrate their social media virality.

They did trendy secular dance steps as they showcased their dance skills to a Christian song.

