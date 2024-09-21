A Nigerian man maintained that he would never have a wife whose salary is more than his own income

The man strongly voiced his opinion when a young lady interviewed him during a street vox pop

Nigerians who saw the man's video said his diction suggested he must had a wife who took him to court many times

A short clip of a street interview between a lady and a man has got many people entertained online.

The man's response to the lady's question on income between married partners had a fierce response from him.

The man voiced his opinion as he was given the mic. Photo source: @tymetravel444

Earnings between partners

With a forceful voice, the man said he can never marry a woman whose income or salary exceeds his.

When the interviewer repeated her question to be sure of the man's stance, the man's funny response was:

"Never, my lord."

Many people who watched his clip shared by @tymetravel444 said the man took the question very "personal".

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mimiedet wondered:

"Why is he so upset?"

JiggyAmarula joked:

"Why is he talking in capital letters?"

Conqueror said:

"He answered like she asked him to sacrifice his children."

Meercy AanuOluwa said:

"The thought of it sef made him so angry."

Kingsley3080 said:

"Na the man voice comendian wan dey use now. I will never do such a thing, noo my lord."

gideonbrave3 asked:

"Are U sure this man understand what U are asking him?"

LIFE said:

"Una still dey get pride for this kind economy."

behappi77 said:

"Bro is speaking in King James."

Adaforareasonn asked:

"Why is he so arrogant about it?"

Narutohov said:

"If he is married I just dey wonder how many times him wife don carry am go court , Werey say na 'no my lord'."

CREAMIECHOPS said:

"This man is speaking from experience…he’s traumatized."

Virtuous Rose said:

"I don’t think he understood the question oo."

H.I.M said:

"'No, my lord' keh? You want Abi you no want?!"

THE KING said:

"This man don see shege for court hand ooo."

Source: Legit.ng